Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUM opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Several analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

