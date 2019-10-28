Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Infosys by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Infosys by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.