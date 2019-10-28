Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,300 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.