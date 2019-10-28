Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,019,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

SYK stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.72. 1,634,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average is $204.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

