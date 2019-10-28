Strs Ohio Takes Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,144 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.