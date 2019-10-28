Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,060 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Splunk by 37.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,087 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Splunk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 600,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,442 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $913,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $119.58 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

