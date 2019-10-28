Strs Ohio Purchases 10,618 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.61. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,080. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.