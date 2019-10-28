Strs Ohio Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 263,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 246,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

