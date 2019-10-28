Strs Ohio Has $1.88 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Strs Ohio raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 995.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 160.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 930,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 573,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,455.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 553,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

