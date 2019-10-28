Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,889,403,000 after buying an additional 399,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after buying an additional 2,048,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after buying an additional 768,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after buying an additional 3,051,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $101.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

