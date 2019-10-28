Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $725,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

