Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.62. 531,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.