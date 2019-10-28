Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.30. 273,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

