Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $30,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,978. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,167.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.40. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.