Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $72,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 615.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,042 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,289. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.