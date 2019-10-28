Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $325,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. 54,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

