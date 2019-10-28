Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 373 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $131,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,619,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,410,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.16. 3,806,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,285. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

