Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.08

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 43483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

