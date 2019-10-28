Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

STOK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,239. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $693,057.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

