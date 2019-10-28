STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €16.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.07 ($23.34).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €20.21 ($23.50) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.19. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

