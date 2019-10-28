Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) a $89.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of KRC remained flat at $$82.08 during trading hours on Friday. 827,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,860. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

