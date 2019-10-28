Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) a $175.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.15.

NYSE DECK traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.13. The stock had a trading volume of 499,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,691. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 325.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 172,746 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 556,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

