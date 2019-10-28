Stephens Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.
CARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 1,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.40.
In other Carolina Financial news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $91,229.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,497.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,192 shares of company stock worth $577,116. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.