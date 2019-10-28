Stephens Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

CARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 1,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $91,229.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,497.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,192 shares of company stock worth $577,116. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

