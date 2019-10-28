Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,726 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,803,000 after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after acquiring an additional 503,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,825 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

