Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $377,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

