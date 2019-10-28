Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First American Financial by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.89. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

