Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 227 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Centene were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 463,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 293,654 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

