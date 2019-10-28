Stephens Analysts Give Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) a $203.00 Price Target

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been assigned a $203.00 target price by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.41. 33,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,416. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $187.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

