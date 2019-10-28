Stephens Analysts Give MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) a $76.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

