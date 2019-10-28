Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on November 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11.

NYSE SCM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,812. The firm has a market cap of $262.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

