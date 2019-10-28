Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on November 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11.
NYSE SCM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,812. The firm has a market cap of $262.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
