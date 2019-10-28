SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Up 64.2% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $51,571.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006468 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000987 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

