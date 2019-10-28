State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 364,700 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $149.45 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

