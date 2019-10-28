State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

