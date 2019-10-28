State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.38 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

