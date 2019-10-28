State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 32,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

CBRE Group stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

