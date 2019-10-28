State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 108,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 181,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

KEY opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

