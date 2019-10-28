State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

