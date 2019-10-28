State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,354.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.67, for a total transaction of $360,881.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,990.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $4,963,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,888 shares of company stock worth $44,880,676. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.00.

NYSE:FICO opened at $299.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

