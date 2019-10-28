State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $64.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.