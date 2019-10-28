State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $613,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $102.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

