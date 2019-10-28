State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Retail Properties by 41.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in National Retail Properties by 41.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 114,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.10. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

