Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.38 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,377 shares of company stock worth $11,430,652. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

