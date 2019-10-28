Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.54. 242,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,377 shares of company stock worth $11,430,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

