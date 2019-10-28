Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,652. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,419. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $57.69 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

