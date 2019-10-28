Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.