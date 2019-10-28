Stakenet (XSN) Hits Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $1.20 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00784279 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 93,878,856 coins and its circulating supply is 89,397,625 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

