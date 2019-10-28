St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,124.22 ($14.69).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,023.50 ($13.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,153 ($15.07). The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 973.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,038.72.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

