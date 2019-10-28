SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $89,502,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after acquiring an additional 711,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 646,678 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,142,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after acquiring an additional 589,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

