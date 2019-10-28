Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,489. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. 320,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,156.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.39.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

