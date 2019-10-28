SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.06

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPX by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 917,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

